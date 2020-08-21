GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Southside Christian School, a private school located on Woodruff Road in Greenville, says their schedule of 5 days a week in-person learning has started off well. The school holds grade levels Pre-Kindergarten through High School with a little over 1,100 students attending. Superintendent Sam Barfell says only 40 students in the entire school chose the complete virtual option. The school says the enrollment department was overwhelmed with new inquiries this school year, up 5% from last year.
Private Christian school going back to class in-person, five days per week
- Carrie Weimer
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Locations
Carrie Weimer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- WATCH: Georgia teachers go viral with music video about online learning
- Libertarian Presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen wants a chance to debate President Trump and Joe Biden
- 'Guess who's moving?' Texas mother of two gets insensitive eviction notice
- 8-year-old shot and killed while playing in her backyard in Ohio, suspect on the loose
- Police: Mother left child in backseat of car while she was inside nightclub
- 2 lanes of I-85 northbound have reopened following crash that shut down interstate for hours
- First confirmed sighting of invasive tegu lizard made in South Carolina
- Duke Energy announces return to regular billing practices; disconnections for nonpayment will resume in October
- Mysterious safe appears in rural field
- An employee takes 3 buses to work every day. The owners now want to buy the promising 19-year-old a car
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.