GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Southside Christian School, a private school located on Woodruff Road in Greenville, says their schedule of 5 days a week in-person learning has started off well. The school holds grade levels Pre-Kindergarten through High School with a little over 1,100 students attending. Superintendent Sam Barfell says only 40 students in the entire school chose the complete virtual option. The school says the enrollment department was overwhelmed with new inquiries this school year, up 5% from last year.

 
"Because of the fact that parents were looking for 5 day instruction," said Barfell.
 
Changes around the school for protection against COVID-19 include hand sanitizer stations, students eating in their classrooms, seating spaced 6 feet apart to allow social distancing, only one class being outside at a time, and water bottle refill stations in lieu of water fountains.
 
"We're asking God to protect us. We're taking all the necessary precautions, all the prudent necessary precautions but we're prepared for the eventuality of an outbreak taking place or a student or faculty testing positive for COVID and then we have a plan in place that we will execute and implement, " Barfell said.
 
In case of an outbreak at the school, the Superintendent says there is a Pandemic Preparedness Plan that ranges from limiting the days students are allowed physically in the school to a completely virtual option.

