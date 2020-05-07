COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - U of SC Professor Scott Smith says we are in uncharted territory. He normally takes his students to Walt Disney World every semester for a behind-the-scenes tour, but not in 2020.
“Everyone who runs the park right now should be in your conference rooms, they’re planning meetings, and literally walking through every part of the operation,“ Smith said.
He says amusement parks will need to rethink everything, from food service to how people stand in line. But a switch won’t be flipped overnight.
“When you think about it, this is almost going to be like Opening up a new park,” he said. “There will be new procedures in place, new training, new employees.”
And because of what he calls their culture of safety they will air on the side of caution.
“I would speculate they are probably going to be one of the last industries to open up, or at least get back to full capacity,” he said.
Smith says there are several new practices being tossed around right now, including limiting capacity and requiring guests to wear masks. And that’s not just something for the Disney’s of the world.
“I think if people venture out, they are not going to venture far,“ Smith said.
Locally, parks like Six Flags and Carowinds are bending over backwards for patrons. Six Flags says they are adding special perks to members in season pass holders, as well as extending processing deadlines. Carowinds even says they are suspending monthly billing.
“Anecdotally, what I’ve observed as we have started to open up here in South Carolina, and there has been a rush.“
Smith says this rush could create a problem, with cases of COVID-19 still rising, but only time will tell.
