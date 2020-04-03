LAKELAND, Fla. (FOX Carolina) - Publix Pharmacy is adjusting its hours as the chain adapts to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's including special shopping hours for seniors.
Beginning Monday, April 6, the general public can access the pharmacy from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with weekend store hours varying by each individual store. Additionally, seniors aged 65 and older can get in even earlier to pick up their medications two days out of the week. Seniors can get in the door exclusively from 7 a.m. through 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Publix notes the hours do not apply to in-hospital pharmacies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.