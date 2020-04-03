These grocery store chains have special hours for older Americans

A Publix supermarket in Royal Palm Beach, Florida

 Steve Mitchell/Image of Sport via AP

LAKELAND, Fla. (FOX Carolina) - Publix Pharmacy is adjusting its hours as the chain adapts to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's including special shopping hours for seniors.

Beginning Monday, April 6, the general public can access the pharmacy from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with weekend store hours varying by each individual store. Additionally, seniors aged 65 and older can get in even earlier to pick up their medications two days out of the week. Seniors can get in the door exclusively from 7 a.m. through 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Publix notes the hours do not apply to in-hospital pharmacies.

