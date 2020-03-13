(FOX Carolina) - Attention Publix shoppers: you'll want to make sure you don't miss new temporary store hours for the time being.
The grocery chain confirmed on Twitter that all stores and pharmacies will close at 8 p.m. beginning Saturday, March 14. The company says this will allow store teams more time to preserve sanitation and restock product on shelves. This adjustment will go on until further notice.
To better serve our customers, give our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock product on our shelves, beginning Saturday, March 14 we will adjust store and pharmacy hours companywide to close at 8 p.m. until further notice. pic.twitter.com/Lc0jRLtZwh— Publix (@Publix) March 14, 2020
Publix also released this statement on their website from CEO Todd Jones:
To our customers and associates:
Whenever our communities need us, Publix always strives to be a source of help. Publix has remained in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other federal and state agencies since January to monitor developments and updated guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19). I’m writing to share with you the actions Publix is taking across our entire operation to safeguard the health and well-being of our customers, our associates, and our communities.
Sanitation. Our routine cleaning and sanitation standards already meet CDC guidelines. Additionally, we’ve put in place a heightened disinfection response program. We’ve also suspended food demonstrations in our stores until further notice.
Product availability. We are working tirelessly to have the items you need on our shelves. We have applied purchase limits on some key items to allow more customers to get what they need.
Alternative shopping options. Customers who need to, or prefer to, avoid public places may take advantage of delivery or curbside pickup of groceries and other items. Visit publix.com for details.
We encourage you to visit the CDC’s website for up-to-date information on how to keep your family and yourself safe. Meanwhile, Publix will continue to focus on keeping our associates healthy—and our stores open and stocked—to serve and support all our communities.
