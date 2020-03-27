LAKELAND, Fla. (FOX Carolina) - Southeastern grocer Publix says businesses operating in shopping centers owned by the company won't have to worry about rent for the next two months amidst the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In a news release sent out Friday, the grocery chain says they're giving businesses relief by waiving rent and payments for common area maintenance fees and taxes. The relief package will be granted regardless of tenants' access to other relief or assistance.
“As a company that started as a small business 90 years ago, Publix wants to help businesses renting from us survive the economic impact of these unexpected closures,” said director of communications Maria Brous.
Publix is owned by its 200,000-plus associates and operates more than 1,200 stores in the Carolinas, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, and Virginia.
