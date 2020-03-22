GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Relentless Church in Greenville came out Sunday to give some support to the community as supplies and food dwindle amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The church held a curbside grocery giveaway for Upstate residents along Haywood Road. The giveaway included grocery packages that consisted of not just food, but other necessities like cleaning products.
The packages were sanitized and bagged using safe gloves.
Relentless Church in Greenville handed out free groceries at their church on March 22, 2020 to help Upstate community members amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Donations can be made to the church so that they can continue to provide the service to those in need from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
They'll be giving food away from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, as well.
Every Sunday, Relentless says they'll be holding their curbside grocery service from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
