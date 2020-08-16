GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Relentless Church is planning to hand out free backpacks and school supplies to families to help as students get back to class during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A news release from the church says the Back To School Drive-Thru is planned for Sunday, August 23, from noon until 2 p.m. Families will be able to pick up the supplies from the Reach Building on the church's campus. Meanwhile, anyone who wants to give to help the drive can start doing so now.
“These are difficult times for everyone, and there are families in need of extra assistance to alleviate the effect of the pandemic on their finances. With a lot of businesses closing and jobs being lost, most people’s family focus would be on providing basic needs rather than budgeting for school supplies, which has prompted our church to support these families with this School Drive initiative,” said senior pastor John Gray.
If you'd like to give supplies for K-12 students, you can drop off supplies at the Reach Building from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, or drop them off prior to the event Sunday from 10 a.m. until noon. You can also make a monetary donation by texting "MyROC to 77977 and clicking on "Annual School Drive" in the drop-down options, by using the Relentless Church app's Push Pay feature, or by visiting the church's website and choosing the Annual School Drive option.
