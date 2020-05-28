GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Relentless Church is taking its ONE Conference online this year amidst the pandemic, and they're hosting the core sessions entirely for free.

The church is kicking the conference off on its Instagram page at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 28. Online sessions will be hosted through Sunday, May 31. Relentless pastors John and Aventer Gray say the need for unity is even greater during the spread of COVID-19.

“While we originally planned a dynamic, in-person experience, we are pleased to bring the ONE Conference to everyone virtually, especially at a time when people need to be united and empowered,” the Grays said. “While we named the conference ONE with the vision of unity a year ago, it rings even more important today as our world experiences more challenges. We couldn’t give up on breathing life into the world during such a pivotal time.”

While the conference is free, additional breakout sessions are available for purchase. Attendees who register online can also get a limited edition UNITY merchandise box at a discount. You can get full details at this link.

Featured speakers this year include Christian hip-hop artist Lecrae, Rich and DawnChere' Wilkerson; Tye and Shante' Tribbett; Bill Johnson, Taylor Madu, Mike and Natalie Todd; and Craig Groeschel.