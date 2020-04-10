GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Relentless Church pastors John and Aventer Gray are hosting a drive-in Easter service Sunday, allowing the faithful to partake in worship during a time of social distancing.
The "Resurrection at Relentless" drive-in service will be held at Haywood Mall, with three services planned for 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1:30 p.m.
“We are blessed to worship on Resurrection Sunday with our congregation while still practicing social distancing protocols,” said John Gray. “It’s God’s will that we continue to praise and worship, but we will do so safely.”
The church says they've conferred with city leaders and other necessary officials to ensure the service complies with social distancing protocols. Guests are required to RSVP on Eventbrite and asked to arrive 30 minutes before their desired service to allow time to enter and park.
Worshippers are also encouraged to bring their own food to enjoy during the service, and can get discounts at nearby restaurants. Such discounts include 15% off at the Waffle House on Haywood Road, free cheesecake orders over $30 at the Cheesecake Factory at the mall (using code FREESLICE), and $10 off of orders $30 or more at the Applebee's on Congaree Road using code 10off30.
No RVs, campers, buses, or trailers will be allowed.
