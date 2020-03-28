GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Days after hosting a live church service on Instagram with NBA star Steph Curry, Relentless Church pastors John and Aventer Gray hosted another service Friday evening, but this time with an example of fellowship with social distancing.
The drive-in service at the megachurch's Greenville campus is one of the latest such services in the Upstate, with congregants driving up to sing praise in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. A packed parking lot showed the dedication a number of members had to being present and involved in the service.
Relentless Church has pivoted to completely online services for their Sunday worship, and have also given away groceries to members in need.
