GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Relentless Church pastors John and Aventer Gray are taking worship to a new platform Thursday night: Instagram.
Specifically, the Grays will host an Instagram Live service, dubbed "Home and Hallelujah," alongside Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and wife Ayesha Curry. "Home and Hallelujah" will stream live from Steph's Instagram page at 8 p.m. EST.
“As everyone practices social distancing during the ongoing pandemic, we want to bring people together virtually to encourage and uplift them,” said John. “We are fortunate that so many of our friends wanted to be a part of it, and we’re looking forward bringing ‘Home and Hallelujah’ to everyone.”
The service will feature performances from Christian rap artist Lecrae, folk duo JOHNNYSWIM, and singer-songwriter Tori Kelly.
This won't be the only service the Grays will be hosting; they're planning on a drive-in service at their Greenville location on Friday. Relentless Church is also doing grocery giveaways and continues to stream services online amidst social distancing requests and protocols across the country in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
