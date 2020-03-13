GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate megachurch is switching to online-only services this Sunday as the novel coronavirus continues to spread in the United States.
Pastors John and Aventer Gray with Relentless Church have chosen to not have in-person services at Relentless Church as a precaution against the coronavirus. While the in-person services are cancelled, the Grays say their online service will be livestreamed on March 15 via Facebook, YouTube, and the church's website and app. Services will stream at 8:30 a.m. EST and 11 a.m. EST, and replays will happen at 7 p.m. EST and 10 p.m. EST.
The Grays hope this doesn't discourage their congregation, and cite scripture in their statement.
"Furthermore, in the New Testament, in the early days of the Church, the Bible said that the Church grew from house to house. What an awesome opportunity for us to be the hands and feet of Jesus right here in our own homes - making our family and our loved ones our priority while trusting God for the resources and provision to see us through this very present crisis," part of the statement reads.
