RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) Tuesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced that the state is seeing nearly 7,000 reported coronavirus cases.
As of 10:35 a.m. on April 21, there were 6,951 COVID-19 cases, and 213 deaths in 93 counties. Officials say 427 individuals are currently hospitalized and receiving treatment.
NCDHHS says they've completed 83,331 tests at their state labs, as well as reporting hospital and commercial labs.
Mecklenburg County continues to see the most reported cases, with 1,245 and 31 deaths.
