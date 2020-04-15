ATLANTA, GA (FOX Carolina) The Georgia Department of Health announced Wednesday that the state's reported coronavirus cases had jumped to 14,987.
As of noon on April 15, the department said 552 people had unfortunately passed away as a result of contracting the virus. Officials say 2,922 people are currently hospitalized and receiving treatment.
Fulton County continues to see the highest number of reported cases, with 1,844 and 62 deaths.
For additional COVID-19 information in Georgia, and daily updates, click here.
