ATLANTA, GA (FOX Carolina) The Georgia Department of Health announced Tuesday that the state's reported coronavirus cases had jumped to 14,223.
As of noon on April 14, the department said 501 people had unfortunately passed away as a result of contracting the virus. Officials say 2,769 people are currently hospitalized and receiving treatment.
Fulton County continues to see the highest number of reported cases, with 1,774 and 57 deaths.
For additional COVID-19 information in Georgia, and daily updates, click here.
MORE NEWS:
4,816 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths reported in North Carolina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.