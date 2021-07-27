Joe Biden

Biden will make his first formal remarks to staff at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on July 27, an address that comes at a moment of quiet but profound change for a workforce that was buffeted by the fierce political winds of the Trump era.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Joe Biden said requiring all federal workers to get the coranavirus vaccine is 'under consideration' as the delta variant surges.

