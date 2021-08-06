HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – An outbreak of COVID-19 has happened at the Maggie Nursing & Rehabilitation center in Maggie Valley, according to the Haywood County Health and Human Services Agency.
Five residents and three staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the agency.
The rehabilitation center released this statement:
“The five residents are fully vaccinated and two of the employees are fully vaccinated. We immediately began taking necessary steps to slow the spread of this virus in our facility. The identified employees were immediately isolated, and the positive residents are isolating in our designated COVID unit with designated staff. The facility is thoroughly cleaned and sanitized each day in accordance with EPA guidelines. Staff are required to wear mandatory masks and must submit to mandatory COVID testing. All residents are tested weekly at this time for COVID-19 and are being monitored for any signs or symptoms consistent with COVID-19. At this time visitation is suspended until further notice and another round of COVID testing can be completed. The safety and well-being of our residents and staff remain our #1 priority. Throughout the pandemic, MVNR has followed directions from the CDC, CMS, and our local health department. We will continue to follow guidance from these agencies and appreciate the help of the Haywood County Health Department in navigating through this pandemic. Our staff has worked tirelessly and diligently during this pandemic to provide quality and compassionate care and will continue to do so. I would like to commend them for all their hard work.”
The agency also said it’s helping the facility with contact tracing and coordination efforts.
“The delta variant is now the dominant variant in our region, and we know that it is much more highly contagious than previous variants of COVID. We continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, practice good hand hygiene, maintain a safe distance in large gatherings, and to wear masks indoors, and in settings where social distancing isn’t feasible. Be safe for yourself and for those around you,” said Sarah Henderson, director, Haywood County Public Health.
In a community living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more positive cases identified through a positive molecular or positive antigen test result. An outbreak is considered over is there’s no evidence of continued transmission. This is measured as 28 days after the latest date of onset in a symptomatic person or the first date of specimen collection from the most recent asymptomatic person, whichever is later, according to the agency.
Haywood County Public Health is also working to identify those close contacts of employees.
Haywood County defines close contact as being within approximately 6 feet of a person infected with COVID-19 for 15 minutes or more, without a mask, during the period in which they are contagious.
