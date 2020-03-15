(FOX Carolina) - Within days of each other, families in both North Carolina and South Carolina learned they would need to figure out how to keep their children fed as schools in both states shuttered temporarily.
In the wake of the announcements from governors for both states, restaurants in the Upstate of South Carolina and the mountains of western North Carolina have pledged to step up with free meals for kids who may not have easy access to school nutrition.
Here's a list of restaurants who have made this pledge:
WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA
- White Duck Taco Shop in Asheville is offering one free regular-priced taco for school-age children per day. This offer is available Monday through Friday for lunch or dinner starting March 16.
UPSTATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Eggs Up Grill locations in Anderson, Boiling Springs, Greenville, Greer, Powdersville, and Spartanburg will all offer a free meal from the kids' menu from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m. on weekdays
- Farm Fresh Fast in Greenville is offering free meals to children who need it, no questions asked. They're also asking people to donate time, money, or product if they can.
- Biscuit Head in Greenville is offering one free biscuit to any school age child who comes in each day schools are closed, starting March 16.
- Tony's Pizza & Subs in Fountain Inn is offering free personal pan pizzas to school age kids who visit from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m. Monday through Friday for the next two weeks, no purchase necessary.
- Holy Mōlli in Spartanburg is offering free meals to kids for the remainder of March.
- All Tropical Grille locations in the Upstate are offering free kids bowls with no purchase necessary. Visit from Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m.
- House of Pizza & Pasta in Gaffney is offering free child meals for the next two weeks. This can be redeemed during weekdays from 11:30 a.m. through 1 p.m. with no purchase necessary.
- Mojo's in Travelers Rest is offering free kids' meals from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. every weekday for the time being. They're also available for delivery via DoorDash and with no-contact delivery.
If you are a business offering free meals to students during the school shutdowns, please email foxcarolinanews@foxcarolina.com with full details.
