GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Indoor dining is back in South Carolina, but it's going to look different for the time being.
The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (SCRLA) has laid out more than six pages of guidelines for owners to follow while re-opening.
It says restaurants should only operate at half capacity, tables should be six to eight feet apart, employees should take their temperature before each shift and high-touch areas should be sanitized at these once an hour.
However, these are all recommendations and not a new set of health code regulations.
"We are not planning to police this," said City of Greenville spokesperson Beth Brotherton. "It is our expectation that restaurants who want customers and healthy employees will build confidence by complying with the governor's order."
Bobby Williams, a spokesperson for SCRLA who is based out of Columbia, said fire departments could get involved with enforcement if crowds get to big because there would be a fire code violation. He said that happened over the weekend with outdoor dining in Columbia.
In another instance, Williams said SCRLA called a restaurant and told them to close down because although they were trying to social distance, the crowd was too big.
For the most part though, Williams said he thinks the public will end up enforcing guidelines the most and taking to social media when they see something they feel is unsafe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.