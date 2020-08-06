GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Laura Alabau Says COVID-19 hit her business harder than most because of what she sells.
“Nobody really needed a whole lot for a regular classroom, and there were times people weren’t coming in to shop at all,” she told Fox Carolina.
Alabau owns School Spot, a local independent retailer that gives teachers what they need to educate and Rich. She says – she feared the worst.
“It was… Really tough,” she said. “This too shall pass was kind of the mindset.”
Thankfully, she made it through, and is crossing her fingers.
“We are hoping that this is our biggest weekend of the year,” she continued.
While many may not be going back to a traditional classroom, or a classroom at all, they’ve gotten new clientele at her store.
“We do have some more parents coming in, because they are getting ready to teach and learn at home,” Alabau explained.
Small businesses everywhere are adapting.
“This year, it’s honestly a guessing game,“ said Ben Homeyer, the director of the national Federation of Independent businesses for the state of South Carolina.
“71% of all businesses that got their PPP loans – that money is gone,“ Homeier explained.
He says that getting the word out now is more important than ever.
“We hope people do come back and support Main Street,” Homeyer said. “Because that money is going to stay in your community.”
Kevin Capell with the Greenville chamber agrees.
“Traffic into stores will be limited in many regards, because of the limitations on capacity of people that can be inside that business,” Capell said.
But he is also optimistic, and says as long as people take precautions, they are encouraging them to get out and shop.
“When businesses succeed, and our people prosper, our region and the economy will continue to grow,” he said.
