ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Dr. Trey Moore with Abbeville Medical Center says that he believes rural areas don't always get as much of their fair share of the COVID-19 vaccine as they need.
"My opinion of that is that it's a disservice to the people who live in rural South Carolina," he said.
He also told FOX Carolina that their system in particular of acquiring the vaccine is unique--and not always in a good way.
"Unlike larger hospital systems, we are not receiving direct shipments from Pfizer, but rather are receiving them through redistribution," Moore explained.
He adds that DHEC handles the redistribution.
"The downfall of that method is that once we receive our vaccines we must use them within 5 days," he lamented. "So it's created situations where we've been forced to give out 1800 vaccines in a week."
He says other weeks, their allotment has been as low as 150 doses.
"We actually went a couple of weeks where we didn't get any," added Dr. David Ellis, Chief Medical Officer with Pardee UNC Health system in Henderson County, NC.
Ellis says that across state line, their supply is also widely fluctuating recently.
"I think there's frustration on everyone's part," Ellis said. "I mean, certainly the patients in Henderson County are frustrated."
He and Moore say that waiting on pins and needles for shipments, not knowing how much they're going to get, eliminates flexibility in administration.
"To say that it's a constant, you know, that we can plan ahead...if you ask what I'm doing 2 weeks from now from a vaccination standpoint I have no idea," Moore said.
Both agree that perhaps the most frustrating part is the lack of a real solution on the horizon.
When asked if there is anything medical systems can do but sit and wait, Ellis replied: "Oh I don't think there is. The supply of vaccine is limited."
