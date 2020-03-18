CAMDEN, SC (FOX Carolina) Rush's, a staple in the midlands for the last 80 years, announced Wednesday that an employee at one of their locations tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a press release, the restaurant chain says an employee at their Camden location became aware of potential exposure on March 14 and sought testing. They have not been back to work since.
However, based on information the restaurant has gathered, they believe the employee was exposed on March 2. Therefore, any customer who visited the Camden store between March 3 and March 4 could have been exposed.
Rush's says they clean their stores every six hours routinely, and they've been following guidelines from the CDC and DHEC regarding the virus since the outbreak.
Following the news of their employee's positive test results, Rush's says they've be temporarily closed the Camden location for deep cleaning. All employees at the store have been sent home with pay for the next two weeks and asked to self-quarantine.
They're also asking all team members to inform them of any exposure to anyone diagnosed with coronavirus, and let managers know if they are experiencing symptoms.
"Thank you to our loyal customers for your continued confidence and trust in our people and our company. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by COVID-19," Rush's VP Bill Rademacher said. "As we all work together to stay safe in this pandemic, please take care of yourself and your family and let Rush’s know how we can help. We are all in this together!"
MORE NEWS:
US and Canada agree to close border to non-essential traffic over coronavirus
Gov. McMaster orders all bars, restaurants in SC to close dining rooms, urges employers to let people work from home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.