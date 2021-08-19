COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is suing the City of Columbia for violating state law regarding the school mask mandate, according to the South Carolina Attorney General Office.
The lawsuit also mentions and applies to all cities, towns, counties and school boards that have passed or are looking to pass mask mandates similar to the City of Columbia, according to the Office.
The lawsuit doesn’t question whether masks are effective or a good idea but is based on the importance of following state law, according to the Office. The General Assembly passed a budget proviso that prohibits schools or school districts from requiring masks.
However, Wilson did say that he encourages everyone to wear masks when appropriate and to get the COVID-19 vaccination.
The lawsuit points to the Court’s recent ruling in the Creswick v. University of South Carolina and Wilson case, which says:
“That appropriation provisos must be construed ‘as . . . written.’ Like this Court’s holding, our bringing this action ‘is not an approval or disapproval of a mandate, nor is it an approval or disapproval of an attempt by the General Assembly to prohibit a mandate.’ Creswick, n. 4. The rule of law must prevail.
“This Court has observed that ‘[w]ithout a legislature and the exercise of the power to appropriate funds . . . anarchy and chaos would pervade society. There would not be a republican form of government.’”
