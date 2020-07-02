WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Apple Festival is going digital as the COVID-19 pandemic continues across the world.
An announcement on the festival's Facebook page shows that the craft fair on Main Street in Westminster is being cancelled, and that the apple growers that bring their fare to the festival will be celebrated on social media.
The post asks local business owners to decorate store fronts and for residents to shop local. They also asked their audience to visit the orchards featured.
Vendors who paid for a booth this year will get a refund.
