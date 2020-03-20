(FOX Carolina) -- The South Carolina court system is making some changes to processing as the COVID-19 virus spreads.
The court system announced that "Any person charged with a non-capital crime shall be ordered released pending trial on his own recognizance without surety, unless an unreasonable danger to the community will result or the accused is an extreme flight risk. "
As well as roll calls and traffic court being cancelled until further notice.
More information on the court changes can be found here.
