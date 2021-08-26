COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The CDC's order requiring masks on school buses will be enforced again starting Aug. 30, according to the South Carolina Department of Education.
The department said reinforcing face coverings on school buses is in an effort to mitigate virus transmission and keep schools open and operating as safely as possible.
The department initially announced July 6 that it would no longer enforce the CDC's January 29 order. The decision was made at a time when Covid-19 transmission rates and case counts across South Carolina were low, according to the department.
State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said if a student boards a bus without a face covering, drivers will offer the student a face covering. However, no student should be denied transportation for failing to adhere to the CDC Order.
"Throughout the pandemic, the SCDE has updated its Covid-19 guidance as conditions have changed and as more information has become available. IT have become apparent based on Covid-19 data being reported by schools along with increasing levels of the highly transmissible Delta variant in local communities, that more protective measure are needed to lower risk of virus transmission and keep our local schools open and operating as safely as possible," said Spearman.
Greenville County Schools released the following statement in response to the announcement:
"Starting Monday, August 30, Greenville County Schools will adhere to the latest DHEC guidelines announced by the SC Department of Education this morning. Because of rising COVID infection rates statewide, SCDE will require students in South Carolina to wear masks while on school buses. Additionally, DHEC is expanding to 6 feet the amount of social distance that students must maintain to avoid being considered a “close contact” to a COVID positive individual. Close contacts are required to quarantine unless they are vaccinated or have documentation of a positive COVID diagnosis within the last 90 days. The new social distancing rules are situational and depend on masking and whether the COVID positive individual was a student or adult. Greenville County School has developed graphics to help parents understand these changes and will post them on the district website. Again, the mask requirement on school buses and the 6-foot social distancing requirement to avoid becoming a close contact take effect on Monday, Aug. 30."
