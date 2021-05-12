COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Education says in a release that state superintendent of education Molly Spearman has, effective immediately, rescinded the the statewide face mask policy for masks in schools.
The department says that masks will still be required to be worn on school buses.
The statement from the department went on to say that there are no legal grounds for McMaster to set aside policies and regulations of another constitutional officer in South Carolina.
The statement criticized the governor's new Executive Order.
"The Governor thoroughly understands the rule of law and surely recognizes this but has been successful in his mission of circumventing public health guidance by inciting hysteria and sowing division in the waning days of the school year...Rather than wage a debate over constitutionality that would pit elected officials, students, and families against one another, Superintendent Spearman has, effective immediately, rescinded the state face covering policy with the exception of the school bus requirement that is now required by the federal government."
The department says that Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman is still asking schools to follow DHEC's public health guidance.
In a virtual meeting with DHEC on Wednesday, Spearman discussed her decision to repeal the school mask mandate.
The superintendent says that she is concerned about the timing of the Governor's Executive Order as the school year is nearly over for public schools in the state.
Spearman says one reason that she rescinded the mask mandate was to establish "peace and quiet" amongst school districts in the state after she says the governor's Executive Order caused "chaos."
