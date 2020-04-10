(FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says the state now has a timeline for implementing the CARES Act in South Carolina.
SCDEW says three programs are coming to the state and are expediting the process by rolling out the act in phases, aiming to pay out benefits prior to receiving federal funding.
The department says Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) will provide an additional $600 per week along with normal unemployment insurance benefits to eligible claimants. Those payments will begin the week of April 18.
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) will bring compensation for individuals previously not found eligible for those benefits. SC DEW says they expect to be able to start accepting those claims no later than the week ending April 25.
Finally, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) will give up to 13 additional weeks of benefits to those who have already exhausted their standard state unemployment insurance benefits of 20 weeks. SC DEW expects to start accepting and processing those claims in the coming weeks.
More information is online.
SC DEW says so far, they've helped more than 53,000 people on the phone as of April 9. They've also provided additional guidance for self-employed workers, such as those filing 1099 forms, gig workers, contractors, and more. See below graphic for that guidance.
