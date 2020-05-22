GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina says MIS-C has made its way south.
“We are asking doctors in our hospitals to be on the lookout for that,“ said Dr. Mandy Cohen of North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services.
The new infection, first scene in New York City, is something officials say will likely occur in more people.
“We do expect, as we see more disease, we may see more of this,“ said Cohen.
“It’s very rare,“ said Dr. Christian Montagano with emergency MD in Cherrydale. “But it’s something we need to be made aware of."
Montagano says this inflammatory response sickness and its relationship with COVID-19 is something they are learning more about each day. But the children who get it all seem to have something in common.
“They’ve either had recent infection or have been exposed to Covid and have a latent antibodies," he said.
He says while COVID-19 in children and teenagers is mild most of the time, this is not.
“All of the sudden it’s turning around and affecting other organ systems and your body is showing inflammatory responses in the G.I. system, to the skin, to lungs," Dr. Montagano said. “This can affect your heart; it can affect the coronary arteries and cause inflammation and swelling to these arteries that can sometimes have permanent damage and cause mortality.”
Fever is the first sign, but MIS-C has some unique symptoms, ranging from irritability and rash all the way to cracked lips and something doctors call “strawberry tongue.”
“I think after two or three days, if the fever is unrelenting, or if your child starts to look acutely ill, then I think that’s the point where you need to be seen by your provider," said Dr. Montagano.
DHEC says South Carolina has no reported cases of the syndrome right now, but Montagano says: just be aware.
"Things are changing day by day, and I think we are all learning as we go along. It’s better to be cautious," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.