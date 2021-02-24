GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Dr. Allison Eckard with MUSC says months of research has shown more instances of depression, self harm, lack of grade level proficiency, and more overall danger in children's live when they are out of the physical classroom for too long.
“Kids need to be in the classroom," she told officials of the Greenville County school District in a presentation Tuesday afternoon. “They do much better in school for many reasons, and it is safe," she added, presenting the district with new data.
She says the message is clear, only as long as we don’t get too far ahead of ourselves.
“If people wear masks, and they physically distance, along with a variety of other layers of risk mitigation, we just don’t see very much transmission in the classroom,” Dr. Eckard explained.
Her presentation to the district also highlighted just how serious of a threat COVID-19 still is.
“In many cases that’s not what happens," she lamented. “People go to sleepovers, they play sports, if they go to the grocery store, and all these different things.”
She says it's the extra social gatherings in particular that cause the most COVID-related problems, and they are completely avoidable issues. Tim Waller with Greenville County Schools adds that their own contact tracing methods have shown that the majority of cases originate outside the classroom.
“Just about, in every case, you can trace it to a social activity they were at: a family gathering, a friendly social gathering," Waller explained.
Both Eckard and Waller say it's irresponsible behaviors like these that put the whole operation at risk.
Waller also says the district feels validated in their approach to reopening by what Dr. Eckerd presented Tuesday. He adds that it is because of their current approach that they are having trouble getting their last crop of high schoolers fully back in person.
“If we were to send back 100% of our high school students, social distancing would not be possible," Waller said. Currently the district is a 75% in-person plan for high school students.
Waller says any move to forgo precautions and upset the balance to that relative safety is too risky, which is why they are still working on a plan to get beyond the 75% in person threshold at their highest grade levels. He says he is not sure when that could happen.
“A lot of things could happen between now and the 2021-2022 school year," he reflected.
Dr. Eckard and others also said Tuesday that vaccines are not a cure-all. She says students and staff getting the vaccine initially does not mean COVID safety protocols should be relaxed--at least until the vast majority of people have the vaccine and herd immunity is achieved. Waller agrees, saying students will continue to take precautions as long as it is necessary, especially as they continue their goal of making in person learning possible for all once again.
