COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The next school year could see a few additional days of instruction for students across South Carolina.
During Thursday's AccelerateED update, state superintendent Molly Spearman said part of the group's discussion involved possibly adding six more days next year on top of the regular 180-day school calendar. The new calendar could apply to kindergarten through 8th grade, and would include charter schools.
Spearman says the costs of this extension could total about $192 million. She also said the state has 29 different sources of funding to help schools now with COVID-19 relief.
It should be noted this is not an official order or alteration. Right now, this is just a discussion among the state education leaders in the task force.
