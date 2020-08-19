LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - As we get closer to the 2020 election, all eyes seem to be on the mail in ballot process because of the safety concerns about voting in person.
In south carolina, to apply for an absentee ballot, you need a reason for why you need one.
South Carolina Election Officials believe that the pandemic should be a good enough reason that anyone should be able to request an absentee ballot.
Right now, that is not an accepted reason, but the south carolina election commission is working to change that and a few others things with this letter sent to the house of representatives.
With 76 days until election day, south carolina election officials are hoping for support from legislators to make sure everyone has an option to vote - that they are comfortable with.
In the state of South Carolina, right now, you need one of 18 reasons to vote by an absentee ballot.
Lynne West, Director of the Laurens County Elections Office, details some of the common reasons that someone uses, "some of our most common are somebody who’s over age 65, someone who is disabled or sick, one of the reasons is having to work that day or on vacation out of the county. Even being a poll worker is a reason."
The state election commission says many want to avoid large crowds, like it's been suggested by doctors to avoid community spread of COVID-19. Many reasons surround the pandemic are expected to bring in one million absentee ballots when the record is 140,000.
"One of the most important things that the General assembly can do is give county election officials more time to open those envelopes. They did give them help leading into June primary and that is still into affect. County election officials now can open the exterior envelope at 9 AM the day before the election. They have to wait until 9 AM on the day of to open the second envelope," says Chris Whitmire, with the state election commission.
The Election Commission and the South Carolina Association of Registration and Election Officials (SCARE) are requesting permission to start the process on the friday before election day.
Whitmire believes that, "if the absentee by mail process is overwhelmed, if they are not able to get this done under the current time lines. We could be waiting days for election results after the general election. "
The South Carolina Election Commission says they trust that the U.S. Post Office is preparing for the influx from this absentee ballot process.
Whitmire says, "I certainly understand why people are concerned because they play such a key role in conducting this election, but our experience with the postal service has been that they are committed to processing election mail in a timely and efficient manner. Moving it through the process. They’ve always been that way."
They are also hoping that congress gives elections offices more time to count these ballots. They've send a list of request to the legislators - ahead of the house being called back into session next month.
Whitmire says that there is no postmark exception and all votes must be back by 7 pm on Election Day.
