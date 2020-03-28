COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina governor Henry McMaster has activated the National Guard and granted the state health agency emergency powers as part of the state's response to COVID-19.
In an executive order handed down Saturday evening, McMaster has directed the Department of Health and Environmental Control to use emergency powers as outlined in the Emergency Health Powers Act and activated the South Carolina Army National Guard to respond to the pandemic.
As part of the executive order, all correctional institutions and local jails are suspending visitations, suspending registration requirements for private security companies, extends price gouging prohibitions, and reaffirms that K-12 public schools should remain closed.
Further, the order calls for the state to implement precautions to protect first responders and re-iterates provisions in previous executive orders.
