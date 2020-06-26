COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina governor Henry McMaster spent part of his Friday media briefing, calling out young people in the state for allegedly not following social distancing protocols after a surge of COVID-19 cases.
The media briefing began with an update on the caseload in South Carolina, with DHEC noting more than 1,200 cases were reported in one day, making it the second highest single-day increase in cases in the state so far. DHEC notes a 414% increase in cases among young adults aged 21-30 and a 966% jump in cases among children, teens, and young adults ages 11-20.
With the new surge in cases, McMaster announced a new state of emergency order was taking effect, and that the state government would not lift any more restrictions on high-occupancy places until leaders see more encouraging case numbers. This includes venues like nightclubs, concert areas, and spectator sport venues.
McMaster also announced he has directed DHEC to allow families to visit loved ones living in nursing homes, saying that those facilities can arrange outdoor visits with those living within.
The governor then pivoted back to the jump in cases in young people, urging them to "follow the rules" by wearing masks and practicing physical distancing. He cautioned that asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 is real, and says beach trips where young adults contracted the virus carries the blame. Regardless, he announced he would not force beaches to close down and would defer to local cities to make those choices. He also said he would not issue a state-wide mandate to require masks, claiming it unconstitutional and that the state government had no power to issue such an order.
McMaster also warned he may need to halt elective surgeries again with the surge in virus cases, even though the state is ready to face the possibility of more hospital beds being occupied.
He also took time to praise Greenville's own Palmetto Priority program and encouraged restaurants across the state to start a similar program. He did note, however, he would not mandate bars to close down.
Adolph McMaster had no problem letting the racist liberals riot here. He has no room to talk
