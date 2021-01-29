COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina governor Henry McMaster sent a letter to the state's board of Health and Environmental Control asking that DHEC reallocate 37,800 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long Term Care Program to other COVID-19 vaccine providers throughout South Carolina.
According to the letter, this reallocation would make those 37,800 COVID-19 vaccine doses more accessible to the general public.
Governor McMaster said in the letter that the timely transfer of these vaccine doses is critical to maintaining the public's confidence and participation in the COVID-19 vaccination effort.
"The LTC program partners CVS and Walgreens have completed their first pass through our state’s long-term care facilities and have determined that there will be a surplus once every resident and staff member have been offered both doses. These surplus vaccines should be made available to the general public right away rather than at the completion of the LTC program."
The full letter can be read below.
