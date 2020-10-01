Governor McMaster

Gov. McMaster, DHEC Officials announce new guidelines for in-person visitations at nursing homes and assisted living facilities. 

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Gov. Henry McMaster says he will soon lift restrictions that allowed South Carolina restaurants to fill only half their tables because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

McMaster didn't say exactly when he would issue an order allowing full capacity at restaurants.

The governor said Thursday that other restrictions such as requiring masks when not eating and cutting off alcohol sales at 11 p.m. would remain. South Carolina reported just 229 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and 197 new cases Wednesday — some of the lowest totals since May.

But health officials say the low numbers were the result of work on a new electronic database to report lab results and the only cases counted were reported by email or fax. 

