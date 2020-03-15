COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina governor Henry McMaster has ordered all public schools in South Carolina to close until the end of March to combat the spread of COVID-19.
In a press conference from the Emergency Operations Center in Columbia on Sunday, McMaster announced the school closures are effective beginning Monday, March 16, and will last until March 31. Officials also announced plans to use summer feeding allocations to ensure communities have access to grab-and-go meals during the closure, and that state testing would be waived.
When asked about extending school into the summer, state officials admitted they were still working that out and looking at graduation requirements. We were assured that all school employees will still be paid.
UPSTATE SCHOOLS SHIFT GEARS
Greenville County Schools announced moments after the announcement from McMaster their plans to help families shift into the new reality for the time being.
According to GCS, regular district employees must still report on Monday, March 16. Families who need medication or other critical items will be able to pick those up during normal school hours, and parents or students can pick up Chromebooks, textbooks, and other items left at schools on Wednesday and Thursday. Teachers are still preparing instructional material for students to continue work from home.
Additionally, GCS will provide free breakfast and lunch to anyone 18 and younger at these campuses:
- Travelers Rest HS
- Berea ES
- AJ Whittenburg ES
- Welcome ES
- Grove ES
- Sue Cleveland ES
- Sterling School
- Blue Ridge MS
- Wade Hampton HS
- JL Mann HS
- Mauldin HS
- Hillcrest HS
- Eastside HS
- Greer HS
- Fountain Inn ES
Breakfast is served beginning at 8 a.m. and lunch at 11 a.m. All meals will be served in car drop-off lines.
Spartanburg County schools have also announced their plans for this closure. You can read them at the link below:
Additionally, McMaster announced all local elections are to be postponed until May 1st, but registration for upcoming elections will continue as planned. All county election offices are ordered to operate as normal.
The governor also announced that the Medical University of South Carolina was approved by the Food and Drug Administration to provide testing for COVID-19, and that SC DHEC has no shortage of tests. He did note more tests are still on the way.
Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist for SC DHEC, also announced nine new identified cases of COVID-19 in the state. Of those nine, three are in the Upstate: two in Anderson County, and one case in Greenville County.
