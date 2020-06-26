PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) -- As South Carolina health official ramp up testing efforts, the state's epidemiologist says she sees a red flag in the results.
More than 370,000 people have been tested for the virus so far with 39,384 coming back positive.
As testing becomes more widespread, state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said it's expected to see more cases. However, South Carolina is also seeing a higher percent of positive tests.
"The way we assess whether or not the testing is simply identifying more people is we look at the percent positive of all the tests that we perform and that gives us an assessment of how adequate our testing is in the community."
That means, Bell said, if the percent of positive cases holds steady then they aren't finding more sick people.
But that hasn't been the case over the last month. By the end of May, 5.4% of tests were positive. Now that number is hovering around 17%, according to the latest data from DHEC.
"As we increase the testing and we find more people who are infected, then that tells us that we are going in the wrong direction – that we have a sicker population," Bell said. "So, with the total number of cases going up and the percent positive going up, that’s a strong indication that we need more prevention and control measures in our communities.”
There are five steps DHEC is encouraging people to take to help reduce the spread of the virus:
- Practice social distancing
- Wear a mask in public
- Avoid group gatherings
- Regularly wash your hands
- Stay home if you are sick
Prisma Health is hosting a pop-up testing event Sat. June 26 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at Woodmont Middle School (325 N. Flat Rock Road) in Piedmont.
No doctor's note or appointment is needed. Prisma has also said testing will be given regardless of ability to pay.
Everyone will be given a mask on site and will be asked to maintain social distancing.
Results are expected within four days and everyone will get tips on isolating at home if sick, caring for themselves and seeking more help if symptoms worsen.
Spanish-speaking Prisma Health team members will be available at every site.
