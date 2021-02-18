COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority (SC Housing) has launched a new program to help residents who are facing financial difficulty as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The agency launched the SC Stay rental and mortgage assistance program on Thursday to provide first-come, first-serve financial assistance to make home payments. The program has $25 million total available, and is offering assistance until funds are exhausted. Those who qualify can get up to $7,500 for six consecutive months of short-term rental and mortgage help for back rent to Feb. 2020 and/or future rent payments.
Help is available for individuals and families who:
- Certify that they are eligible and their income is at or below 80% of county median income adjusted by family size. (Requirements can be viewed online)
- Demonstrate that they are unable to pay all or part of the rent or mortgage, or are behind on their rent or mortgage, due to circumstances stemming from the coronavirus. This includes but is not limited to lost wages due to layoff, reduced hours if an employer reduces staff or goes out of business; or due to inability to work due to infection with COVID-19 and required quarantine or quarantine of a family member, etc.
- Have landlord or lender confirmation of their past-due status and be willing to accept payment on their behalf.
Funding for this program is provided through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grant Program - Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funds, and is part of the CARES Act. The S.C. Department of Commerce makes these funds available to organizations and requested that SC Housing serve as the lead agency for rental and mortgage assistance payments for residents affected by COVID-19.
“Affordable, safe and decent housing is a basic human need – and never has that been made more clear than during this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bonita Shropshire, executive director of SC Housing. “We know that tens of thousands of South Carolinians have and continue to be impacted by this health and financial crisis. Our hope is that this assistance will help more people remain in their homes during this critical time.”
