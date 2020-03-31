SC National Guard working where needed to fight Coronavirus

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Boxes are stacked and trucks are loaded as the South Carolina National Guard transports much needed Personal Protective Equipment, known as PPE for healthcare workers.
“We’re able to go and load up our trucks an distribute them out to the emergency management offices in each of the counties and then the counties distribute them for there,” Capt. Jessica Donnelly said.
She’s the public affairs director with the South Carolina National Guard.
“The South Carolina National Guard is here as long as we’re needed,” Donnelly said.
She says units are working in the field and are also in a planning phase with medical facilities.
“Right now they’re coordinating with the hospitals to see what the needs are,” she said.
In other areas of the county the National Guard also helps with setting up makeshift medical areas and enforcing mandated Coronavirus curfews.
“It all comes down to what our state requests from us. So, we are currently coordinating with hospitals to see what they need from us,” Donnelly said.
Reports show doctors and nurses are also working longer shifts and although there are medical providers who are members of the Guard, some of them are also civilian workers.
“We would never want to take away from a need on the civilian side. So if we do have medical professionals who work there, obviously they stay with that civilian career field, but then we do have other ones who have been coming in and making sure that we maintain the health of our force,” Donnelly said.
She says the Coronavirus is unlike any other disaster or state emergency.
“For this, no one knows what to expect and what it looks like,” she said. “Anytime that we’re activated to support our state, we’re helping our neighbors.”
MORE NEWS:
Governor orders several more 'non-essential' businesses to close as SC sees 4 new coronavirus deaths
Social Security payments will continue on time amid coronavirus outbreak, commissioner says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.