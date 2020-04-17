COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS) and the South Carolina Board of Paroles say the y're working to release inmates in a timely fashion while still developing technological solutions to allow hearings to continue.
SCDPPPS says they've released 202 inmates into different supervision programs since April 1. 60 of those inmates were released to parole supervision, and the board has agreed to modify parole conditions for about 30 additional inmates originally ordered to attend the Addictions Treatment Unit, or ATU.
Since the ATU is facing staffing limitations, the board has replaced the condition for ATU with Substance Abuse Counseling for inmates upon release. SCDPPPS says that could clear the way for the release of conditionally-paroled inmates who were ordered to complete the program and have since remained disciplinary-free since their hearing.
