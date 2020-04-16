WASHINGTON (FOX Carolina) - Both of South Carolina's senators announced Thursday they will serve on President Trump's task force to re-open the national economy.
In separate press releases, Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham said they will serve on the presidential task force, seeking to re-open the economy amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As our nation faces an unprecedented crisis in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical that we put plans in place to both keep Americans healthy and restart our economy," Sen. Scott said. "
I want to thank President Trump for the opportunity to serve our nation on this task force, and I will be working with colleagues on both sides of the Capitol to tackle the wide range of issues facing American families and workers right now. As a former small business owner, I know just how important it is to both workers and our communities that we find a safe, responsible path to getting folks back to work and our economy back online.”
Sen. Graham echoed Scott's message, saying "I look forward to working with President Trump and the other members of the Task Force to find ways to safely reopen the economy. We must go on offense against the coronavirus by expanding our capability for widespread testing and producing effective therapies and vaccines. There are better days ahead. Americans have always overcome challenges and I’m confident we will do so once again.”
The announcements came the same day the president outlined his administration's plans to phase in the economy.
