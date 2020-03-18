LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Amid the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, several events have been canceled by organizers in attempts to curb the spread of the virus. Festivals, concerts, weddings and more have been postponed or outright struck as organizers follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cautioning against gatherings of more than 50 guests.
However, a race track in Lancaster, South Carolina, is choosing to go ahead with an upcoming race event.
Leaders at the Lancaster Motor Speedway posted on their website that a planned race day for Saturday, March 21, would continue as planned, with races for different types of cars throughout the night. In their post, LMS says "We have spoke [sic] with local officials concerning COVID-19 and they have informed us that we would not be breaking any laws if we proceeded with Saturday nights [sic] event. Local officials have given as the go ahead to race as scheduled on March 21st."
Leaders also posted news on Facebook after they originally believed they would be forced to cancel.
While no laws or emergency orders in South Carolina have barred such events, state officials have made decisions that would otherwise keep large groups of people apart. Governor Henry McMaster had shut down public schools earlier in the week and later ordered bars and restaurants to serve take-out or drive-thru only.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reports Lancaster County has two confirmed cases of the virus. Neighboring Kershaw County has 25 case, the most in the state.
We've sent messages to three email addresses listed under the contact information for the LMS website. When and if we hear back, we will update this article.
