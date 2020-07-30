(FOX Carolina) - The world of college sports was rocked Thursday when the Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced that its member universities would only play a conference-only football schedule this fall as part of plan to reduce the possible transmission of COVID-19. This announcement was especially a University of South Carolina Gamecocks or the Clemson Tigers. While the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) allows Clemson one non-conference game in-state, the SEC's decision effectively nixed South Carolina's ability to play the rivalry game this year.
The news has left many fans disappointed, including former Gamecock and SC state representative Mike Burns of Taylors. He's the Republican representative for state district 17, and when he heard the news Thursday evening, he was upset considering the legacy the rivalry has that spans more than a century.
"Well I was really disappointed to hear that. After 111 consecutive games - we've been through two world wars, we've been through the assassination of President Kennedy and they only moved the rivalry game from Saturday to the following Thursday which was Thanksgiving day in 1963 - and so here we are in our greatest rivalry in our state, and what disappoints me about the Southeastern Conference doing this -- I was very disappointed because the pleadings of our folks in Columbia said not to do this and add the eleventh game, would've been fine," he told us in a phone interview. "The ACC added the eleventh game. You've got Auburn and Alabama, they're both in the SEC so they get to play. You've got Mississippi and Mississippi State, they're both in the SEC, they get to play. You've got us and Clemson, you've got Georgia-Georgia Tech, you've got Florida-Florida State, you've got all these rivalries. After all we have gone through in March, finally some football supposedly and hopefully will get to be played, and then the cutting short of the rivalry games seems short-sighted to me."
Burns says considering the upheaval COVID-19 has caused this year, the game was something both Tiger and Gamecock fans could look forward, and he thinks it didn't have to be called off. He also acknowledged that the virus has forced a lot of sad, albeit necessary, sacrifices from just about everyone.
"This is another one of those things that's been taken from the folks that didn't have to be. A lot of things had to be, and you understand that some sacrifices have to be made when you get into the middle of these situations. But this is one thing that really didn't have to be. Hopefully - it sounded real final on the news tonight - but hopefully there may be some reconsideration on this and I certainly hope there will be," he said.
Burns tells us he plans on discussing a possible plan of action with his colleagues starting Friday morning. He notes there isn't a lot can do since the legislature isn't in session right now, but he says he's bound to find state representatives and senators that agree with him the game should go on.
"I'm sure a number of us will be advocating to get back into session and see if we've got enough people that agree that this game should go on and see if we can affect the reconsideration on it. I'm unsure where we will be able to do that, but I'm certainly willing to try," Burns said. "I'll say this much again: we've been through a lot of things over 111 years. Since 1896 was a long time. We've been through World War I, World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War, and all the Persian Gulf wars. Never have we not played this football game to keep some normality in life. It seems right now we have a lot of hesitation going around from certain places to make things abnormal and not get back to normal as quickly as we are able to. And this seems to be short-sighted and one of those examples."
