(FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina state senator says the state's beaches will be re-opened next week.
In a short Facebook post, Stephen Goldfinch (R-Dist. 34) said beach access would once again be reopened next week. His post, however, did not indicate if this would be by order of governor Henry McMaster.
Another post from state representative Josiah Magnuson (R-Dist. 38) echoed the same message. Magnuson says he received a call from McMaster's office confirming this, adding that social distancing measures would still be required. Magnuson says he and two other representatives requested the distancing requirement in a letter sent to McMaster. He also says the governor will announce this in a press conference Monday, April 20.
State representative Stewart Jones (R-District 14) also posted he got a call from McMaster's office, saying he hopes "EVERY small business is up and going again" by next week's end.
Gov. McMaster closed public access to South Carolina beaches in an executive order on March 30. Since then, he's re-opened public boat landings.
We've reached out to McMaster's office to confirm if the governor plans on re-opening beaches.
