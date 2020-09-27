COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina state senator says she's slowly recovering after contracting the novel coronavirus.
In a tweet Sunday night, Katrina Shealy (R - Dist. 23) confirmed what she was facing. Among the effects she described were fatigue, dizziness, and achy joints. She requested prayers for her and her husband.
Recovering slowly from Covid 19. Fatigue, dizziness, achy joints are the lingering effects. Keep both my husband and me in your prayers.— Senator Katrina Shealy (@SenatorShealy) September 28, 2020
Shealy is the chair for the South Carolina senate's Family and Veterans' Services Committee, and serves on four other committees. She was born in Columbia and has served in public office since 2013.
