Katrina Shealy

SC State Sen. Katrina Shealy (R - Dist. 23)

 (Photo: SC Legislature)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina state senator says she's slowly recovering after contracting the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet Sunday night, Katrina Shealy (R - Dist. 23) confirmed what she was facing. Among the effects she described were fatigue, dizziness, and achy joints. She requested prayers for her and her husband.

Shealy is the chair for the South Carolina senate's Family and Veterans' Services Committee, and serves on four other committees. She was born in Columbia and has served in public office since 2013.

