COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The South Carolina Supreme Court has tossed out a school mask mandate by the City of Columbia.
The high court ruled Thursday that the Columbia ordinance conflicts with a state budget requirement measure aimed at preventing face covering requirements.
City leaders said the mask requirement for workers and anyone under age 12 in schools was intended to protect children.
Justices sided with state Attorney General Alan Wilson, who argued that the mask rule went against the state measure banning school districts from using appropriated funds to require face coverings.
The state was seeing less than 200 COVID-19 cases daily when lawmakers approved the measure. Now South Carolina averages more than 5,000 cases a day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.