COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Supreme Court says beginning May 15, evictions and foreclosures can resume across the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While those actions will resume then, chief justice Donald W. Beatty notes in his order that this does not include real estate subject to the restrictions of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Any attempted eviction or foreclosures on such properties will be terminated with no action taken.
Judges in these cases are also asked to stagger hearings with 30 minutes in between for facility cleaning, and that in-person hearings should not be held if the health of involved parties is put at risk.
This new order supersedes the previous suspension, which was put into effect on March 18.
