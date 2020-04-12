COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Supreme Court of South Carolina is temporarily suspending the execution of bench warrants related to the non-payment of alimony and child support for 30 days.
In an order signed by chief justice Donald W. Beatty on Friday, the Supreme Court said it recognized that temporary changes needed to be made during the COVID-19 pandemic. The changes mean that any unexecuted bench warrants for non-payment will not be taken out, and subjects of those warrants will not be arrested for the time being.
The order is effective as of Friday, April 10, and will remain in effect until it is modified or rescinded.
