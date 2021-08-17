COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Supreme Court issued an opinion on Tuesday saying that public colleges in the state can in fact require universal mask mandates.
An opinion issued by the court argues that the current state budget proviso that bars school mask mandates does not "prohibit all mask mandates at public institutions of higher learning."
The opinion clarified that the proviso only prohibits institutions of higher learning to use funds to require masks for only unvaccinated individuals.
"Nothing in the title or text of the proviso prohibits a universal mask mandate at a public institution of higher learning that applies to all students, faculty, and staff equally, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated."
The SC Supreme Court says that the budget proviso's main focus is to prohibit mask requirements that only apply to unvaccinated people.
The court opinion went on to criticize the wording of the proviso.
"Despite the fact that the proviso is, as stated by the Attorney General, 'inartfully worded' and 'very poorly written' the proviso clearly does not not prohibit a universal mask mandate."
Read the full ruling here:
